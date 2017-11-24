Grey Cup wager between Calgary and Toronto zoos dishes up caribou food

The Calgary Zoo is so confident the Stampeders will be the victors at this Sunday’s Grey Cup that its CEO has promised to eat caribou food if the team fails to bring home the cup.

A spokesperson for the zoo said Friday that CEO Dr. Clement Lanthier has bet his counterpart in Toronto that the Calgary Stampeders will win Sunday’s big game. If they win, Toronto Zoo CEO John Tracogna will have to eat wood bison cubes and wear a Stampeders jersey at his next board meeting.

But if the Stampeders lose, Lanthier will have to dig into a plate of Cariboo cubes and wear an Argonauts jersey to the next board meeting.

“I’m not sure how tasty it is to humans, but I guess one of those CEOs will find out next week,” said Trish Exton-Parder. She said the cubes are filled with alfalfa, hay and other things that are a staple in the caribou or wood bison diet.

“I imagine these guys will have to add a little something extra to it. Maybe find a fine sauce that they can put over top of it,” she said.

“I know our Dr. Lanthier, just in case, has already talked to our chefs here just to see if there’s something they could do if that happens.”

Exton-Parder also weighed in on the prediction from one of the pandas at the Toronto Zoo that will soon be coming to Calgary. The Toronto Zoo said Friday that Da Mao had favoured the Argonauts to win the cup.

But Exton-Parder said she suspects the zoo may have given the panda some extra incentive to choose the Argos.

“If you watch the video, it sure looks like the Argo football has a little bit more goody stuff stuffed inside of it as opposed to the Stampeder one. So we suggest there’s perhaps a little panda ‘monkey business,’ if you will, going on there.”

Exton-Parder said the zoo has made these kinds of bets with its Toronto counterpart before. Lanthier had to clean out the penguin habitat after losing a Grey Cup bet in 2012.