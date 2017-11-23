‘We’re still learning about Drew Carey’: 7-year-old ‘Price is Right’ superfan asks viewers to be patient

It’s been a decade since Bob Barker retired as host of the uber popular The Price is Right game show, but a seven-year-old superfan still believes his replacement deserves more time before viewers call for a different host.

“Most people like Bob Barker more since he’s been on longer, but we are still learning about Drew Carey,” Jackson Woodworth of Bangor, Maine told WABI-TV. “Since I haven’t been born with Bob Barker, I pretty much like Drew Carey better. He’s hilarious. He’s a comedian and he’s just wonderful.”

READ MORE: ‘The Price Is Right’ makes history as contestants win record-breaking $80K by spinning wheel

But don’t call this young fan naive, as he may very well be the show’s biggest fan.

Woodworth has twice attended The Price is Right Live, the cult classic’s touring road show, and believes he has what it takes to win.

“If I work hard enough and get to California, I think I probably could,” he says.

READ MORE: ‘The Price Is Right’ contestant freaks out after he breaks Plinko record

Woodworth’s confidence likely stems from all the practice he has had playing homemade versions of the the show’s most iconic games.

He has built replicas of several pricing games, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, Punch-A-Bunch and even the Big Wheel.

“Jackson Woodworth come on down, you’re the next contestant on The Price is Right,” he says in his best George Gray-Rod Roddy voice.

Asked how he would react if he heard his name called, Woodsworth says he would likely behave the same way every other contestant does — becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

“I would probably scream my mouth out that I couldn’t scream again.”