‘The Price Is Right’ makes history as contestants win record-breaking $80K by spinning wheel

The Price Is Right sparked an online frenzy on Friday as the show made history with a record-setting Showcase Showdown, with the most money ever being given away via spins on the show’s iconic wheel.

In honour of Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary hosting the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, contestants who spun $1 on the wheel received a $10,000 bonus instead of the usual $1,000.

If they spun another $1, they received an additional $25,000. After an amazing five $1 spins on the wheel, a total of $80,000 was awarded to the lucky contestants, who looked like they couldn’t believe their luck.

Fans at home couldn’t believe what was happening either, and immediately took to Twitter to share their excitement.

One person posted: “WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. EVERYONE IS WINNING ON @PriceIsRight BIG WHEEL. Gave away $80,000!”

“The @PriceIsRight on @CBS was #bananas this morning! #whataretheodds #doyoubelieveinmiracles #spinthewheel #thepriceisright,” a second shared.

A third commented: “@PriceIsRight amazing show today guys!! That wheel segment was #crazy!!!”

The latest Price Is Right record comes after a contestant named Ryan ended up breaking the show’s record for the most money ever to be won during an episode back in May.

With winnings valued at $31,500, the contestant in question managed to bag a lot of money in a short amount of time.