No minorities in Montreal mayor Valérie Plante’s executive committee

No visible minorities were chosen to be part of Montreal mayor Valérie Plante‘s executive committee Monday.

“Having to choose an executive committee is a tricky exercise, it’s a puzzle and so, it was important to find a balance — as I said, parity was priority Number 1,” Plante said.

“It is not a message that I’m sending that it [ethnic diversity] is not a priority, actually it is.”

Plante said she plans to work harder to increase the number of minorities in the coming years.

“We need to do better because right now, 30 per cent of the population is from diverse backgrounds and this is not being represented at city hall,” she admitted.

Municipal politics analyst Karim Boulos points out a greater issue is finding people who come from ethnic backgrounds to run for office.

“At a glance, it [the executive committee] is awfully white. 30 per cent of the population comes from a diverse background, so at least 30 per cent of council — or candidates — should be,” he said.

“We respect, we welcome people, but the reality is no one is working hard to integrate them into society.”

The 13-person committee was revealed Monday which includes seven men and six women, including the mayor.

“It was important for me to find the right balance between men and women, between experienced politicians and experienced professionals,” Plante said.

“We promised an inclusive and balanced executive committee, and that is what we delivered.”

Sud-Ouest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais was appointed president — something Plante announced during the campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 elections.

Outspoken Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez was assigned the parks, sustainable development and major projects file.

Verdun borough Mayor Jean-François Parenteau is now responsible for services to residents.

Parenteau ran with Équipe Coderre, but left the party to sit as an independent in order to sit on the committee.

“What we’ve been asking people is to recuse themselves from their caucus if they wanted to sit on the executive committee. That was the ask that we’ve been making,” Plante said, though she denies that she asked people to leave their parties and says it was the individual’s decision to do so.

In addition, city councillors Craig Sauvé and Alex Norris will form a five-person associate team charged with assisting the committee.

However, they will hold no official seat.

“We have to work together and I’m confident that we will since we all share the same goal objectives, which is to get Montreal moving again,” Plante said, reiterating her promise to improve public transit, services and housing.

Members of Plante’s executive committee:

Valérie Plante , Montreal mayor; Mount Royal, downtown, international relations

, Montreal mayor; Mount Royal, downtown, international relations Benoit Dorais , Sud-Ouest borough mayor: Chair of the executive committee; Finance, human resources, legal affairs

, Sud-Ouest borough mayor: Chair of the executive committee; Finance, human resources, legal affairs Magda Popeanu , Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Housing, property planning management

, Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Housing, property planning management Sylvain Ouellet , Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Water, infrastructure

, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Water, infrastructure Éric Alan Caldwell , Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor: Transportation, office de consultation publique de Montréal

, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor: Transportation, office de consultation publique de Montréal Christine Gosselin , Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie councillor: Culture and heritage

, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie councillor: Culture and heritage Luc Ferrandez , Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor: Environment and major parks

, Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor: Environment and major parks Nathalie Goulet , Ahuntsic-Cartierville councillor: Public safety

, Ahuntsic-Cartierville councillor: Public safety Robert Beaudry , Ville-Marie councillor: Economy and businesses

, Ville-Marie councillor: Economy and businesses Rosannie Filato , Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension councillor: Social development, homelessness, recreation and sports

, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension councillor: Social development, homelessness, recreation and sports François Croteau , Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough mayor: Smart city

, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough mayor: Smart city Laurence Lavigne Lalonde , Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor: Transparency, democracy, citizen life, Space for Life

, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor: Transparency, democracy, citizen life, Space for Life Jean-François Parenteau, Verdun borough mayor: Citizen services and purchasing

Associate members:

Sophie Mauzerolle , Ville-Marie councillor: Associate councillor for the mayor

, Ville-Marie councillor: Associate councillor for the mayor Alex Norris , Plateau-Mont-Royal councillor: Public safety

, Plateau-Mont-Royal councillor: Public safety Marianne Giguère , Plateau-Mont-Royal councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Housing, property planning management

, Plateau-Mont-Royal councillor: Vice-chair of the executive committee; Housing, property planning management Craig Sauvé , Sud-Ouest councillor: Mobility and citizen services

, Sud-Ouest councillor: Mobility and citizen services Suzie Miron, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor: Infrastructure

Plante’s team will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

