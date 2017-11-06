Pink Jacques Cartier Bridge a ‘coincidence’ to Valérie Plante’s historic win

Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge turned pink as the municipal elections got underway Sunday.

The pink lighting coincided with the victory of the city’s first female mayor, Valérie Plante.

According to Jacques Cartier Bridge officials, the colour was not intended to symbolize Plante’s historic win; it was purely coincidental.

“The bridge cycles through 365 different colours during the year,” said Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated spokesperson Cathy Beauséjour.

“During November, the bridge is a shade of pink as the seasons transition from autumn’s reds to winter’s blues.”

There is also an hourly light show based on ‘the energy of the city,’ which follows current affairs on social media.

The colour used to represent politics is a shade of pink, which made for the constant colour Sunday night.

The lighting of the bridge is part of the legacy that outgoing mayor Denis Coderre will leave behind.

The $39.5 million project was unveiled for Montreal’s 375th birthday in May.

It was heavily scrutinized by the former mayor’s critics and its inauguration was the subject of a Montreal police brotherhood protest.

Montrealers shared images of the pink Jacques Cartier Bridge in the days leading up to the municipal election.

