Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

Valérie Plante has been elected the first female mayor of Montreal in the 2017 municipal elections.

It was a tight race from the start of the evening, with Plante leading with at least 51 per cent of the vote.

“She ran a perfect campaign,” Global News municipal politics analyst Karim Boulos explained.

“This is a reflection of her getting people to go out and vote.”

Incumbent mayor Denis Coderre followed in a close second, looking for a second term in municipal politics after spending 16 years as a member of parliament.

The race heated up during the last week of campaigning after several polls showed the two major candidates being neck-and-neck in voter support.

Plante, who noted her roots as a working mother, campaigned on issues including improving public transport to curb congestion and traffic, while keeping taxes down.

That included her proposal of a new pink line on Montreal’s Metro, which would connect Montreal North to Lachine.

“I do politics because I care — ultimately what I want for my kids is what I want for Montrealers,” she told Global News during the campaign.

Of the eight candidates in the running for the city’s top job, Coderre and Plante were the clear front-runners.

The Island of Montreal is divided into 15 municipalities and the City of Montreal, which has 19 boroughs.

Plante, a former Sainte-Marie district city councillor, was named leader of opposition party Projet Montréal in December 2016.

Get the live Montreal election results here.