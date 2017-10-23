Greater Montreal 2017 elections

October 23, 2017 4:40 pm

WATCH: Montreal mayoral candidates Denis Coderre, Valérie Plante debate

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal mayoral candidates, incumbent Denis Coderre and Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante.

The Canadian Press
Montreal’s mayoral candidates, incumbent Denis Coderre and Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante, are going head-to-head in an English-language debate Monday night.

Global News will be live streaming the hour-long debate, slated to start at 7:15 p.m. at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall at Concordia University’s Loyola campus.

Denis Coderre

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is looking for re-election as November’s municipal elections approach.

He is looking for a second term in municipal politics after spending 16 years as a member of parliament.

“We are not talking about corruption anymore,” said Coderre.

“We have integrity, we’re very fiscally responsible, the team did a tremendous job and now people are happy.”

Some of the accomplishments he says he’s most proud of include Montreal being granted special status as a metropolis as well as getting a jump on the Turcot Interchange and Champlain Bridge projects.

Valérie Plante

Valérie Plante is a working mother and says, when it comes time for voters to cast a ballot, there will be no confusing her with Coderre.

“Everything about him and I are different. How we came into politics, how we approach politics. He’s been doing politics for 30 years, it’s kind of the old-school way of doing politics,” she said.

“I do politics because I care, ultimately what I want for my kids is what I  want for Montrealers.”

Some of the issues Plante wants to address include improving public transport to curb congestion and traffic while keeping taxes down.

There are eight candidates in the running for the city’s top job.

On election night, Sun., Nov. 5., Global News will have live coverage and up-to-the-minute results for the municipal elections taking place in Greater Montreal.

 

