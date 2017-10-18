Your guide to voting in Montreal’s 2017 municipal election

Global News will have live coverage and up-to-the-minute results for the municipal elections taking place in Greater Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Get the live Montreal election results here.

READ MORE: Understanding Montreal’s municipal elections

Find out who’s running in your neighbourhood by clicking on this interactive map.

Meet the Montreal mayoral candidates

There are eight candidates in the running for the city’s top job.

READ MORE: Meet Projet Montréal mayoral candidate Valérie Plante

Watch the in-depth interviews with major mayoral candidates, including incumbent Denis Coderre and Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante.

The island of Montreal is divided into 15 municipalities and the City of Montreal, which has 19 boroughs.

READ MORE: Mayor Denis Coderre reflects on last four years

Global News also hosted several debates with mayoral candidates in several of Montreal’s boroughs and cities.

Where and when to vote

All residents registered to vote should have received a reminder card in the mail during the week of Oct. 23 with the information you need to vote on polling day.

READ MORE: Combating voter apathy in Montreal’s 2017 elections

The names of the candidates for each office will also be listed.

Advance polling

Advance polls will be open on Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are also four additional days to vote at the returning officer’s office: Oct. 27, 30 and 31 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Nov. 1 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

READ MORE: Mayoral candidates debate on Focus Montreal

See your reminder card for the address and opening hours or click here.

All advanced polling stations are accessible and safe to persons with reduced mobility; click here for more information if you need help voting.

Voting day

Polls are open Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Make sure to bring one of the following documents:

Health insurance card

Driver’s licence

Canadian passport

Certificate of lndian status

Canadian Forces Identification card

For more information about voting, click here.