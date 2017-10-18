Global News at 5:30 Montreal
October 18 2017 6:04pm
01:40

Montreal elections 2017: Pierrefonds-Roxboro traffic plan

Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayoral candidates Justine McIntyre and Jim Beis face off over how best to deal with traffic congestion in the borough.Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

