Family honours 18-year-old cyclist killed on Mount Royal

Clément Ouimet’s family and friends were at Mount Royal to honour his life on Sunday.

Ouimet’s family received condolences between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Mount-Royal Chalet.

A tribute took place at 4 p.m.

The 18-year-old competitive cyclist was killed when a car hit him October 4. The collision happened near the Camilien-Houde Belvedere, a popular lookout spot near the top of the mountain.

Related Debating ways to make Montreal streets safer for cyclists

READ MORE: ‘He was always smiling’: 18-year-old competitive cyclist killed on Mount Royal

The steep road is a popular training ground for competitive cyclists. Ouimet was training when a 59-year-old driver performed an illegal U-turn and struck him.

The young man was thrown from his bike and rushed to the hospital with a serious head injury , but did not survive.

Fellow cyclist Jose Oliveira, attending the memorial says, he feels for the family, and that there are too many accidents involving cyclists on the mountain.

“It’s been happening too often,” he says. “I’ve been coming up here for many years, and once a month that you hear about these accidents.”

In his obituary, Ouimet was described as “a passionate and determined young man” and “a great sport who stood out for his determination.”

READ MORE: Montreal unveils new measures to help protect cyclists on Mount Royal

After his death, provisional measures to help protect cyclists were put in place in Mount-Royal.

The interim measures have been in put in place this weekend but Oliveira says, though it’s a start, it’s not enough.

“They should stop the traffic totally. “Stop it. “They could stop on top to see the viewpoints and come do the tour for tourists, and buses. “That’s all!”

— With files from La Presse Canadienne and Dan Spector​