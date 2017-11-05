Montreal elections 2017: Live results across Greater Montreal

Voters across the province of Quebec head to the polls to choose their next mayors and councillors Sunday, Nov. 5.

Global News has live coverage and up-to-the-minute results for the municipal elections taking place in Greater Montreal.

The Island of Montreal is divided into 15 municipalities and the City of Montreal, which has 19 boroughs.

Take a look at all the cities, towns, villages and boroughs on the island of Montreal by clicking on this interactive map.

Find live election results for your municipality below: