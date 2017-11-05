Denis Coderre ‘quitting political life’ after losing Montreal mayoral race to Valérie Plante

Denis Coderre says he is “quitting political life” after losing the Montreal mayoral race to Projet Montréal‘s Valérie Plante.

READ MORE: Live results across Greater Montreal

“I’m leaving with my head held high, that Montreal is an exceptional city, that Montreal is a metropolis that’s the envy of the world,” he said.

In his concession speech Sunday, the 54-year-old said he is proud of his team and “exceptional administration.”

“I’m very proud of the decisions that we have made together. These decisions were more than necessary,” Coderre said.

“I’m sorry for those who lost. I take responsibility.”

Coderre was looking for a second term in municipal politics after spending 16 years as a member of parliament.

READ MORE: Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

Some of the accomplishments Coderre says he’s most proud of include Montreal being granted special status as a metropolis, as well as getting a jump on the Turcot Interchange and Champlain Bridge projects.

“I’m not going to shy away from what we have accomplished in the last four years,” he insisted.

Coderre ended his speech by wishing good luck to “those who were chosen to manage the destiny of our city.”

Get the live Montreal election results here.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau