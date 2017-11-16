Politics
November 16, 2017 10:03 am
Updated: November 16, 2017 10:04 am

Valérie Plante to be sworn in as Montreal mayor

By The Canadian Press

Valérie Plante speaks to supporters after being elected mayor of Montreal on municipal election night in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal’s first female mayor will be sworn in Thursday afternoon in a ceremony that begins at 4 p.m.

Valérie Plante caused a major surprise when she won more than 51 per cent of the vote on Nov. 5 to defeat incumbent Denis Coderre.

Plante, who was born in Rouyn-Noranda in northwestern Quebec, spent a year as a teenager in North Bay, Ont., to learn English.

She moved to Montreal at the age of 19 and attended university, where she received degrees in anthropology and museology.

She then worked for a number of non-profit organizations.

Plante, 43, entered municipal politics in 2013 when she won a council seat and she was elected leader of the left-leaning party Projet Montréal three years later.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

