Abbotsford police expand funeral procession for fallen officer

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has expanded the procession route for Sunday’s funeral for Const. John Davidson and added a second satellite area to watch the service.

The procession will now start at 11:30 a.m., half an hour earlier than originally planned, at the intersection of McCallum Road and McDougall Street. It will finish at the Abbotsford Centre.

Central Heights Church and the University of the Fraser Valley are locations where the public is encouraged to watch the service, as first responders and family will be given priority at the main venue.

WATCH: Tributes roll in for fallen Abbotsford officer ahead of candlelight vigil

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said it’s been a tough week but the community has pulled together.

“The outpouring and thousands of emails that we’ve received from our community that is supporting us saying they really support us and with us throughout this difficult time shows us that there should be quite an impressive outcome for John for us to celebrate this together.”

WATCH: Police officer’s body returns home to Abbotsford.

In the next few days, more blue ribbons in memory of Const. Davidson will be available for purchase at the APD with proceeds going to his family.

An online fundraiser for Davidson’s family has also raised more than $150,000.

READ MORE: Police light the way for fallen Abbotsford officer’s body along Highway 1

Last Thursday, first responders and members of the public lined the streets to pay tribute to the fallen officer as his body was transferred from Vancouver General Hospital to Abbotsford.

And on Monday, a large crowd braved wind and rain to participate in a candlelight vigil for Davidson, one week after he was killed in the line of duty.

The man accused of killing him, 65-year-old Oscar Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder.

-With files from Jon Azpiri