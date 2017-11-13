Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway road paving rescheduled, but road sweeping begins overnight

The City of Toronto will not be paving the Gardiner Expressway as part of scheduled road maintenance this fall season.

An official with the city confirmed road paving is instead planned for the spring season, as temperatures are now too cold to complete the work. However, city crews will still close a number of curb lanes during overnights this fall to help clear leaves and other debris ahead of the winter season.

The work begins Monday evening with a westbound curb lane closure from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the Gardiner Expressway from Carlaw Avenue to Highway 427. The same closure will happen overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as well as on Nov. 27 to 29.

An eastbound curb lane closure will take place Wednesday and Thursday night this week from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as Nov. 21, 22, 24, 25, 30 and Dec. 1.

It was previously announced in October that the roadway would be closed overnight during weeknights, instead of a full closure during a weekend. The primary work to be done was road resurfacing.

Mayor John Tory said Toronto’s road closure coordination committee had opted for overnight closures instead of shutting down the highway for a full weekend, since fewer people would be affected.

Data from the city’s transportation department found 46,000 vehicles had travelled the Gardiner in a 24-hour period during a summer weekend, while only 6,000 vehicles were registered for an overnight volume.