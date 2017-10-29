Benefit concert looks to raise funds for ailing musician Rick Young

“I get by with a little help from my friends,” are well-known Beatles lyrics but it’s also the name of a benefit concert being planned in Peterborough to raise funds for local musician Rick Young who is undergoing cancer treatments.

Diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Young, the frontman of The Rick and Gailie Band, has been forced off the stage while he undergoes chemotherapy treatments, which means he’s no longer able to bring in an income.

Now, a who’s who of top-notch musicians in Peterborough are rallying together to support their fellow musician in his time of need, and his wife and bandmate Gailie says the support has been overwhelming.

“The community coming in and helping us with the love, the support and the positivity — its’ just incredible, we’re gobsmacked,” said Gailie. “When it first started he [Rick] was lower than low, of course, anybody would be and now he’s positive and thinking he can beat this.”

The Rick and Gailie Band is a well-known local musical act and has always stepped up to put their name behind causes. This time, their friends wanted to step up for them.

“Unfortunately, this has hit Rick and it’s time for us as musicians to step up to the plate,” said Blues guitarist and singer Brian McDonnell. “The biggest thing is to raise some financial funds so that Rick and Gailie can continue on with his treatments and continue on with the lifestyle they are accustomed to.”

Drummer Al Black has been playing in the Rick and Gailie Band as of late and was devastated when he heard the news and wanted to step in immediately and help out, just as they helped his family during a time of need.

“Gailie was one of the first people to step up for me when my granddaughter was sick and it once again reminded me that in Peterborough, we all take care of each other,” said Black. “This gig means a lot to me — it’s not paying back but just part of the circle.”

The Rick and Gailie Band has been playing Monday nights at The Black Horse Pub since it opened 12 years ago, and it’s their home away from home.

Gailie says it’s been hard not being able to perform. They miss the music and singing together, and their fans miss them too.

“You have no idea how hard that is but his health is way more important than going up on that stage,” she said. “But I have to say without ego, how many people have said, ‘Do we ever miss you guys up there.'”

The benefit concert will take place Nov. 19 at The Venue on George Street beginning at 1 p.m., with a long list of musical acts like Jackson Delta Electric, Bobby Watson, Rob Phillips Band and more.

Tickets can be purchased at Moondance Records or The Venue.

A Go Fund Me campaign has also been launched online for donations.