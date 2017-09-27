Peterborough lacrosse player back on the field after battle with cancer

As a lacrosse player Jon Lynch knows what it’s like to have to battle for every inch on the field.

But it was off the field last year where the 21-year-old Peterborough native was in a battle for his life after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Last September Lynch was in Vancouver, B.C. when he began to feel sick. He was losing weight and waking up in pools of sweat every night and he knew something wasn’t right.

A trip to the hospital came with a diagnosis of Stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that the average five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with the cancer is 66 per cent.

The more advanced the illness, the lower the odds of survival.

It was a scary time for the student-athlete.

“There’s a lot of things that go through your head,” said Lynch, a third-year history student at Trent University.

“Like what’s going to happen to me, what’s the diagnosis mean, where’s it leading and what do I have to do for treatment?”

His parents flew out from Peterborough immediately to Vancouver to bring their son back home. He began to receive treatment and chemotherapy at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

“Some days were better than others with that (cancer treatment),” said Lynch. “It was really hit or miss. Some days I would be feeling myself and I could get out and do things but other days I could barely get out of bed. It just completely drains you.”

His teammates and coaches at Trent University were shocked by the news.

“You know it was mind-boggling,” said Trent head coach Geoff McKinley.

“You have this young and healthy guy, who is a great athlete and good kid and you know he’s in the fight of his life. I think it was a rallying call for our team last year.”

Lynch says the support of his family, friends, and teammates was a big boost to his morale and says he tried to keep a positive outlook throughout his treatment.

“You have a choice here, you can just let this affect you and mope around or you can fight this and be positive about it,” said Lynch, who credits that attitude for a positive outcome.

He had successful surgery to remove two tumours. In January he given news he was waiting to hear: Doctors pronounced he was cancer-free.

It was still a long way before he could suit up and play competitive lacrosse but he never lost touch with his teammates, as they were with him all the way. They wore purple ribbons on their helmets in his honour.

“To see what he’s been able to overcome has been inspirational and he was a big inspiration for us last year,” said Trent captain Dan Michel who is also a roommate of Lynch’s. “To have him back this year is just incredible.”

Lynch also plays junior A lacrosse in the summer with the Peterborough Lakers and was forced to miss most of the season while he rebuilt his strength. But with hard work and dedication he was able to dress for the final two games of the season.

Lynch simply says he’s glad to be healthy and back on the field again.

“I always loved playing on teams, it’s more than just a sport,” he said. “You got 20 guys out there that are like brothers. You go out and fight together and I always loved that.”

Lynch and the Trent Excalibur lacrosse team are now looking to contend for a championship and Lynch says he keeps making the most of his opportunities while playing the game he loves.