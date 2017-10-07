Apple introduces new gender-neutral, multicultural emoji — and a zombie

Apple’s next iOS update will bring even more emoji, including “emotive” smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and much more, the company announced on Friday.

The new emoji will appear in the developer beta previews of iOS 11.1, CNN reported. The update is also said to include all the emojis announced on World Emoji Day this past year, such as the breastfeeding mom and a woman in a headscarf.

You can see the new emoji in the GIF below:

The latest update holds fast to a growing commitment to diversity in emoji, an initiative that began in 2015, according to The New York Times.

At that time, Apple offered users the freedom to select different skin tones on most human images.

Some other symbols on their way with the new software update include Person in Lotus Position, Zombie and a hand that forms the American Sign Language gesture for “I Love You.”

The process by which new emoji are developed and implemented is regulated by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit founded in the 1980s to develop a standardized code for text characters, the Times reported.

Companies like Apple and Android create emoji for their respective platforms based on a set of guidelines, which is why the icons look different depending on which platform you use, CNN Money stated.

Mark Davis, the consortium’s president, once said in an interview that the group used factors such as inclusion, popularity and potential use to evaluate all future symbols.

The new emoji will debut in one week in software updates for Apple’s iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch devices.