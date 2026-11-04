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Entertainment

Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘a little bit homeless’ after sinkhole damaged home

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 3:26 pm
1 min read
(L-R:) Nicolas Cage at the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and an aerial view of a sinkhole which collapsed the driveway of a coastal mansion owned by actor Nicolas Cage Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Malibu, Calif. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Nicolas Cage at the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and an aerial view of a sinkhole which collapsed the driveway of a coastal mansion owned by actor Nicolas Cage Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Malibu, Calif. Jeffrey Mayer/DDP via ZUMA Press/AP Photo/Ethan Swope
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Nicolas Cage shared an update about his living situation after a sinkhole formed under the driveway of his coastal mansion in Malibu in September.

While speaking about his Halloween plans during a Los Angeles Comic Con panel, Cage said that he is “currently a little bit homeless.”

“Something happened to my house in Malibu. So I’m just sort of living in hotels, so I don’t have the normal trick-or-treaters I would like to enjoy tonight,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Nicolas Cage hits the red carpet at TIFF'
Nicolas Cage hits the red carpet at TIFF

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said that he still planned on taking his four-year-old daughter out “trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica.”

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“I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for worst director at the Razzies — called The Shining,” Cage said.

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“He directed the hell out of that movie. I’m going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I’m going to put on The Shining,” the 62-year-old actor added.

Cage’s driveway collapsed in September, opening up a giant hole in front of his house.

The sinkhole opened as a result of a gas leak, city officials said in a statement.

An aerial view of a sinkhole which collapsed the driveway of a coastal mansion owned by actor Nicolas Cage Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Malibu, Calif. View image in full screen
An aerial view of a sinkhole which collapsed the driveway of a coastal mansion owned by actor Nicolas Cage Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Malibu, Calif. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Cage reportedly bought the home where the sinkhole formed in 2024, according to a New York Times report describing the four-story, 4,000-square-foot home as having beach access from a private residential street popular among celebrities.

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The mansion was damaged during a Los Angeles-area coastal flooding advisory over lingering effects of Marie, which had been a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm. While Marie did not make landfall, it brought rain and churned up dangerous waves along the Southern California coastline.

—With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press

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