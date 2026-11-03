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Sports

Winnipeg Jets snap losing streak with OT win in Montreal after historic third-period comeback

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 10:31 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal over the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Mark Scheifele (55), Adam Lowry (17) and Cole Koepke (45) during NHL action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal over the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Mark Scheifele (55), Adam Lowry (17) and Cole Koepke (45) during NHL action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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In historic fashion, the Winnipeg Jets losing streak came to an end on Tuesday night.

Down 4-0 to the Montreal Canadiens with less than three minutes to play, the Jets scored four goals in two minutes and six seconds to tie the game and then Dylan Samberg scored his second of the season with 1:30 left in overtime to give Winnipeg a 5-4 win.

Their nine-game losing streak is over thanks to the latest four-goal comeback win in NHL history.

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With the game all but done, Winnipeg started their improbable comeback  down four goals with 2:39 left when Tyrel Bauer sniped his first career goal past Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler, who had been brilliant up until that point.

And then 42 seconds later, it was Morgan Barron’s turn to score and the Jets had a pulse.

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Then the Jets sniper came to play as Kyle Connor ripped home two goals in 27 seconds, including one on the powerplay with 33 seconds left, and Winnipeg miraculously forced overtime, where Samberg completed the comeback with his second of the season

Connor’s pair now gives him 13 goals on the season. Winnipeg outshot Montreal 47-22 on the night.

The Jets now come home and will take on the last-place team in the NHL on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks, with puck drop just after 7 p.m.

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