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Crime

Court case involving summer bomb threat at Halifax U.S. Consulate delayed again

By Rebecca Lau & Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Ali Assakereh's lawyer asked for more time to review additional charges recently filed against her client. Assakereh is facing five charges, including threatening an internationally protected person and hoax terrorist activity. . View image in full screen
Ali Assakereh's lawyer asked for more time to review additional charges recently filed against her client. Assakereh is facing five charges, including threatening an internationally protected person and hoax terrorist activity. . Ella MacDonald/Global News
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The man accused of threatening to bomb the United States Consulate in Halifax appeared in a Nova Scotia courtroom Monday and had his case pushed to later this month.

Ali Assakereh’s legal aid lawyer Krysten Stevens asked for more time to review additional charges recently filed against her client.

Federal Crown prosecutor Lee-Ann Conrod said she had hoped the matter would proceed.

“It is the same disclosure and same facts, so we were hoping the matter would move forward today,” she said.

Assakereh is facing five charges, including threatening an internationally protected person and hoax terrorist activity.

The 54-year-old was arrested Aug. 10 for allegedly placing a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parking it near the consulate in downtown Halifax.

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Click to play video: 'Man arrested after bomb threat to U.S. consulate in Halifax'
Man arrested after bomb threat to U.S. consulate in Halifax

Several streets in the downtown core were shut down until the vehicle and its contents could be safely approached and inspected. A bag that police considered suspicious was also found nearby.

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He was initially charged with uttering threats and public mischief. On Aug. 18, he was also charged with threatening an internationally protected person for allegedly targeting the premises of consular representatives.

“That offence is defined as a terrorism offence under the Criminal Code. None of the other charges are a terrorism offence. We’ve given notice that that would have a maximum (penalty) of life imprisonment,” said Conrod.

On Oct. 22, Halifax Regional Police laid two additional charges related to hoax terrorist activity.

One relates to committing an act, while the other is conveying information that would lead someone to believe a terrorist act is occurring.

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Judge Paul Scovil adjourned the case to Nov. 30. Conrod said she is hopeful there will be some movement on the file.

Assakereh has been in custody since his Aug. 10 arrest.

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