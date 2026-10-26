Chris Brown given suspended jail sentence for London nightclub altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown avoided prison time Monday after he was accused of injuring a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 37-year-old singer was given an eight month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Brown had faced up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of affray in July for the attack on the dance floor of Tape, a private club in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in February 2023.

0:30 Chris Brown talks about how he felt like a ‘monster’ after beating Rihanna in new documentary

Brown’s co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also entered a guilty plea in July to a charge of affray, which is the use or threat of unlawful violence that leads someone to fear for their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Akinlolu was given a four-month sentence, which will be suspended for 12 months, the judge said on Monday.

Before sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner told Brown, “I take account of your employment and long-established career in music. Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone,” Variety reports.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Video footage played in court showed Brown having to be pulled away from the victim, his former friend Abraham Diaw, after striking him twice in the head with a bottle, according to The Associated Press.

“The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous, it carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained,” Baumgartner said in Southwark Crown Court.

Baumgartner said Brown did not qualify for a custodial sentence because he pleaded guilty and there were several mitigating circumstances, including stable employment and charity work. The judge acknowledged Brown’s previous convictions but said he had maintained a clean record in recent years.

Shortly after sentencing, Brown shared a video to his Instagram Stories as he appeared to be in a car leaving court and gave a thumbs up to the camera.

In July, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon in return for the guilty plea, according to Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown was accused of launching an “unprovoked attack” on producer Diaw at the Tape nightclub in London in February 2023 while he was on tour.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls alleged that Brown struck Diaw several times with a tequila bottle and then punched and kicked him.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice,” said Claire Campbell, senior crown prosecutor in CPS London South.

“This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly — with the police and partners across the criminal justice system — to pursue cases like this, and prove that no one is above the law,” Campbell added in a statement.

In July 2025, Brown entered pleas of not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Akinlolu also pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing actual bodily harm, having previously denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

0:27 Chris Brown pleads not guilty in London nightclub assault

Brown was originally charged with a single count of causing grievous bodily harm after his arrest in May 2025 but prosecutors subsequently brought an indictment adding two counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sensational singer was released on US$6.7-million bail in May 2025, which allowed him to start his Breezy Bowl XX tour the following month.

Baumgartner said at the time that Brown could continue his tour, including several stops in the U.K., but would have to pay the bail to guarantee his appearance in court. The judge also said that Brown would be asked to forfeit the money if he breached bail conditions.

Brown’s bail conditions included surrendering his passport if he is not travelling on tour, living at a specific address known to the court, not contacting Diaw, not visiting the Tape nightclub where the incident took place and not applying for international travel documents.

—With files from The Associated Press