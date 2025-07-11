Chris Brown pleads not guilty to additional charges in U.K. assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to two further charges related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, denied the more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at a hearing last month.

The Run It singer appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas of not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Brown’s co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 38, who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing actual bodily harm, having previously denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

View image in full screen Omololu Akinlolu, charged alongside R&B singer Chris Brown over an alleged assault in a London nightclub, leaves Southwark Crown Court, south London. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Brown is accused of launching an “unprovoked attack” on producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw at the Tape nightclub in London in February 2023 while he was on tour.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown struck Diaw several times with a tequila bottle and then punched and kicked him.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown was originally charged with a single count of causing grievous bodily harm after his arrest in May, but prosecutors subsequently brought an indictment adding two counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

The Sensational singer was released on US$6.7-million bail in May, which allowed him to start his Breezy Bowl XX tour in June.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said the 36-year-old singer could continue his tour, including several stops in the U.K., but would have to pay the bail to guarantee his appearance in court. Brown could be asked to forfeit the money if he breaches bail conditions.

Brown’s bail conditions include surrendering his passport if he is not travelling on tour, living at a specific address known to the court, not contacting Diaw, not visiting the Tape nightclub where the incident took place and not applying for international travel documents.

Brown and Akinlolu’s trial is due to begin on Oct. 26, 2026.

The singer is currently touring the U.K., playing in London with subsequent shows in Ireland, Scotland, France and Portugal. He returns to North America at the end of July to play Miami, before moving across the U.S. with a two-night stop in Toronto along the way.

— with files from The Associated Press