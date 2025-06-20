Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, wore a blue suit, a white shirt and black-rimmed glasses during his arraignment in London’s Southwark Crown Court on one count of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

When asked how he pleaded to the grievous bodily harm count, Brown said, “Not guilty, ma’am.”

Brown’s friend and fellow musician Omololu Akinlolu, 39, who performs under the name Hoody Baby, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

View image in full screen American singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court over allegations of attacking producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in February 2023 in London, United Kingdom on June 20, 2025.

Brown is accused of launching an “unprovoked attack” on producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw at the Tape nightclub in London in February 2023 while he was on tour.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown struck Diaw several times with a tequila bottle and then punched and kicked him.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown was originally charged with a single count of grievous bodily harm after his arrest in May, but prosecutors subsequently brought an indictment adding two counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

He did not enter pleas on the additional counts on Friday and was ordered to return to court on July 11 to face those charges after wrapping up the European leg of his world tour. His trial was scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026.

Brown shared an Instagram post following his court appearance with the caption, “Let’s [sic] the sky fall. If im looking at you then my lense [sic] is a rose. #holyblindfold #BREEZYBOWL.”

The Run It singer was released last month on US$6.7-million bail, which allowed him to start his Breezy Bowl XX tour earlier this month.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said the 36-year-old singer could continue his tour, including several stops in the U.K., but would have to pay the bail to guarantee his appearance in court. Brown could be asked to forfeit the money if he breaches bail conditions.

Brown’s bail conditions include surrendering his passport if he is not travelling on tour, living at a specific address known to the court, not contacting Diaw, not visiting the Tape nightclub where the incident took place and not applying for international travel documents.

Following his release after spending almost one week in jail, Brown posted on Instagram: “Cook, remain humble.”

Brown is currently touring the U.K., playing in London with subsequent shows in Ireland, Scotland, France and Portugal. He returns to North America at the end of July to play Miami, before moving across the U.S. with a two-night stop in Toronto along the way.

— With files from The Associated Press