Chris Brown arrested for alleged 2023 attack in U.K. club: reports

Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday in England for allegedly hitting someone with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The Metropolitan Police did not name Brown but said it took a 36-year-old into custody at a Manchester hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Under British law, police cannot name suspects before charges are filed.

View image in full screen FILE: Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing during in Los Angeles Superior on March 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Lucy Nicholson \ Getty Images

The Sun, which first reported the story, said producer Abe Diaw told them Sunday that he was hospitalized after Brown beat him in an unprovoked attack at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighbourhood in London in February 2023.

(Multiple other entertainment publications have since published the story.)

The tabloid said it became aware Brown was in the U.K. on Wednesday and called police to find out if he was under arrest. The newspaper said Met officers then travelled to Manchester and made the arrest.

Brown’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Diaw said Brown, who was on a U.K. tour at the time, cracked him on the head with a bottle and punched and kicked him on the floor. The producer has filed a $16-million lawsuit against the singer.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as Run It, Kiss Kiss, and Without You. He won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for F.A.M.E. then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for 11:11 (Deluxe) earlier this year.

The singer is launching an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg before starting North America shows in July.