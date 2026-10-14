Longest-serving Toronto principal, Barrie Sketchley, dies at 85

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A widely-beloved Toronto principal, known for his “kindness and compassion, his tenderness and charisma,” has died.

Rosedale Heights School of the Arts (RHSA) announced the passing of its founding principal, Barrie Sketchley, on Wednesday.

“We will miss Barrie’s leadership, his smiles, his love, his wonderful stories of the amazing life he led such as taking his first commercial flight to the UK in 1957, his wonderful ski trips, as well as the road trips he loved to take,” RHSA principal Joseph Ghassibe wrote in a statement to the community.

Sketchley served as principal at RHSA for 34 years and spent 42 years total in administration at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB). He is TDSB’s longest serving principal.

Sketchley was supported by parents, students and the greater RHSA community who fought for him to remain at the school when the TDSB announced it was transferring him.

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In June 2025, approximately one year before his retirement, the TDSB announced it was transferring Sketchley to Harbord Collegiate Institute for the 2025-2026 school year.

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The school’s advisory council argued that Sketchley should be able to retire from the school he helped build for more than three decades.

2:03 Toronto students hold walk out protesting transfer of principal

Students also supported Sketchley with a walkout.

Ultimately the community prevailed, and before the school year started in August, the TDSB announced that Sketchley would remain at RHSA until his retirement in June 2026.

“With over 30 years of dedicated service to Rosedale Heights, Principal Sketchley’s deep connection to students, families, and staff has shaped the identity of the school and we look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under Principal Sketchley’s continued leadership,” Supt. Jennifer Chan said in a letter at the time.

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Sketchley spent more than three decades making RHSA one of Toronto’s most inclusive and creative high schools, parents said.

“His leadership empowered staff to make an important change at Rosedale Heights – to turn the school into a School of the Arts, where all identities were included and affirmed. Barrie was a pioneer,” Ghassibe said.

According to the school, Sketchley also worked at a vocational business school for girls and the Urban Studies Centre.

“His legacy and reach is one of empowerment. Barrie truly believed (and knew) that children are our future,” Ghassibe said.

Sketchley was 85.