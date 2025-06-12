Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class after beloved principal shuffled by board

By Sawyer Bogdan & Megan King Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 3:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto students plan walkout over changes to school leadership'
Toronto students plan walkout over changes to school leadership
Related: Students at a Toronto school are set to walk out of class to protest a board decision to transfer a long-serving principal. Megan King has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts have walked out of class in support of their beloved principal, who is being transferred to another school.

On Thursday., June, 12 students at the high school located at 711 Bloor St. E. walked out of class to protest the transfer of the school’s long-serving principal, Barrie Sketchley.

On Monday, the Toronto District School Board sent a letter home to students that, along with a series of principal and vice-principal promotions and transfers, Sketchley would not be moving schools for the following school year.

“Principal Barrie Sketchley will transfer to Principal at Harbor C.I., where he will be an outstanding addition to the school following the departure of their Principal,” the letter reads.

Sketchley founded the Rosedale school 33 years ago. A letter from parents opposing the move said he built the school into one of Toronto’s most inclusive and creative high schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Sketchley, 82, is one of the longest-serving principals at the school board, the letter says.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“After so many years at RHSA, Barrie Sketchley should be able to retire from Rosedale, not some other school that he might lead for just a year or two,” said Katrina Matheson, chair of the school’s advisory council.

The parents claim a policy which allows parents to participate in the decision of principal transfers was not followed.

Matheson said that the students are devastated by the news, adding it will also impact the students at the school he is being transferred to when Sketchley retires two years after the move.

Trending Now

The devastation was made clear on Thursday when the students spoke out against the move during the demonstration, with one describing Sketchley as a fierce supporter of the arts who always shows up for the students.

“Removing him now just before retirement is not only unfair, it’s unjust,” the student said as a crowd of hundreds chanted Sketchley’s name.

The letter sent from the school board also praised Sketchley for his years of service, saying he is a “caring, dedicated and exceptional leader who has touched the lives of thousands of students and families over his decades-long principalship at Rosedale Heights.”

The school’s advisory council is encouraging parents who are concerned about the transfer to reach out to the Minister of Education Paul Calandra.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ill-timed transfer of Barrie Sketchley against the wishes of parents and students speaks to the existence of larger governance failures within the TDSB. We are counting on Minister Calandra to ensure that educators, parents and students are treated with dignity by the school board,” Matheson said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices