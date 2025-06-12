Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class after beloved principal shuffled by board

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts have walked out of class in support of their beloved principal, who is being transferred to another school.

On Thursday., June, 12 students at the high school located at 711 Bloor St. E. walked out of class to protest the transfer of the school’s long-serving principal, Barrie Sketchley.

On Monday, the Toronto District School Board sent a letter home to students that, along with a series of principal and vice-principal promotions and transfers, Sketchley would not be moving schools for the following school year.

“Principal Barrie Sketchley will transfer to Principal at Harbor C.I., where he will be an outstanding addition to the school following the departure of their Principal,” the letter reads.

Sketchley founded the Rosedale school 33 years ago. A letter from parents opposing the move said he built the school into one of Toronto’s most inclusive and creative high schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Sketchley, 82, is one of the longest-serving principals at the school board, the letter says.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“After so many years at RHSA, Barrie Sketchley should be able to retire from Rosedale, not some other school that he might lead for just a year or two,” said Katrina Matheson, chair of the school’s advisory council.

The parents claim a policy which allows parents to participate in the decision of principal transfers was not followed.

Matheson said that the students are devastated by the news, adding it will also impact the students at the school he is being transferred to when Sketchley retires two years after the move.

The devastation was made clear on Thursday when the students spoke out against the move during the demonstration, with one describing Sketchley as a fierce supporter of the arts who always shows up for the students.

“Removing him now just before retirement is not only unfair, it’s unjust,” the student said as a crowd of hundreds chanted Sketchley’s name.

The letter sent from the school board also praised Sketchley for his years of service, saying he is a “caring, dedicated and exceptional leader who has touched the lives of thousands of students and families over his decades-long principalship at Rosedale Heights.”

The school’s advisory council is encouraging parents who are concerned about the transfer to reach out to the Minister of Education Paul Calandra.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ill-timed transfer of Barrie Sketchley against the wishes of parents and students speaks to the existence of larger governance failures within the TDSB. We are counting on Minister Calandra to ensure that educators, parents and students are treated with dignity by the school board,” Matheson said.