Education

Beloved Toronto principal to remain at school after students protest planned transfer

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 9:41 am
2 min read
Toronto students hold walk out protesting transfer of principal 
WATCH: Toronto students hold walk out protesting transfer of principal – Jun 12, 2025
A beloved Toronto school principal whose planned transfer students protested will remain where he is, a school board superintendent says.

Barrie Sketchley, the principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, will retire at the school he founded 33 years ago next June, Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Supt. Jennifer Chan said in a letter to the school community Tuesday.

“Based on direction from the Supervisor appointed at the TDSB by the Minister of Education, the decision has been made for Principal Sketchley to remain at Rosedale Heights for the 2025-26 school year until his retirement in June 2026,” Chan wrote.

“With over 30 years of dedicated service to Rosedale Heights, Principal Sketchley’s deep connection to students, families, and staff has shaped the identity of the school and we look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under Principal Sketchley’s continued leadership.”

In June, Sketchley’s high school students walked out of class in protest after the board sent a letter indicating he would be moving schools due to a series of principal and vice-principal promotions and transfers.

Students at the Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on June 12, in in protect of the Toronto District School Board's decision to transfer long-serving Principal Barrie Sketchley. View image in full screen
Students at the Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on June 12, 2025, in protest of the Toronto District School Board’s decision to transfer long-serving Principal Barrie Sketchley. Photo By Megan King / Global News

Sketchley, 82, built the school into one of Toronto’s most inclusive and creative high schools, parents opposing his move wrote in a letter at the time.

They claimed a policy that allows parents to participate in the decision of principal transfers was not followed, and were told by the school’s advisory council to reach out to Education Minister Paul Calandra if they were concerned.

Katrina Matheson, chair of the advisory council, said in a letter Tuesday that the reversal is a “win-win” for everyone involved.

“Principal Sketchley’s remarkable dedication and leadership have shaped the spirit and success of RHSA for over 30 years. His return ensures continuity, stability, and the kind of thoughtful leadership that has made Rosedale a place where creativity, inclusivity, and student growth thrive,” Matheson wrote.

“We know that this team will guide RHSA through a year filled with learning, inspiration, and celebration. Most importantly, this decision recognizes what matters most: our students. Their voices were heard, and their best interests remain at the heart of this decision.”

— with files from Sawyer Bogdan and Megan King

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

