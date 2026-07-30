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Crime

Calgary police homicide unit investigating after man killed in stabbing overnight

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing in the southwest community of Rosscarrock, late Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a fatal stabbing in the southwest community of Rosscarrock. Global News
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The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man died following a stabbing in the southwest community of Rosscarrock late Wednesday evening.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of 38 Street Southwest just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

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Two people were taken into custody and police said the suspects and the victim were known to each other.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

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Heavy police presence in High River, Alberta as RCMP investigates homicide

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