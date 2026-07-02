New enclosed donation area aims to protect volunteers at Summerland thrift store

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A popular Summerland, B.C., thrift store has built a new enclosed donation area after volunteers say growing safety concerns in the back alley were beginning to affect donations and volunteer safety.

View image in full screen People stealing from theSummerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop in summerland before the new security structure.

The new steel structure allows volunteers to sort donations behind a secure barrier while separating them from the alley.

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The Summerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop relies entirely on donations and volunteers, but maintenance volunteer Kurt Evans says conditions behind the store have changed over the years.

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“They would break the lock on our donations bin and scatter it all over the place,” Evans said. “It’s getting to the point where our volunteers are getting frightened to start their shift.”

View image in full screen Frank Carriere opens the new gate that will help keep the volenteers safe. Cohan Sassaman

Evans says some donors have also decided against leaving donations.

“I’ve heard donors say they don’t know if they would donate anymore because of the risk to come to the back alley,” he said.

Despite those concerns, the thrift store continues to attract shoppers from across the Okanagan.

“We are in town to specifically go to that thrift store,” said Maranda Sipes of Ontario.

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“You run around and try to get what you can. The prices are really great and it’s one of the best thrift stores in the region,” added Scott Akin from Summerland.

View image in full screen Inside theSummerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Cohan Sassaman

The enclosed donation area was paid for by the thrift shop in hopes of creating a safer space for volunteers and protecting donated items.

While volunteers say the new structure offers peace of mind, the shop still needs more people to lend a hand.

The Summerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop is actively recruiting volunteers to help ensure the long-standing community staple can continue serving residents for years to come.