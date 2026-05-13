New Brunswick says its mining bill cuts red tape and simplifies project approvals

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New Brunswick’s government has introduced a bill to make it easier to launch mining projects in the province.

The Liberals say the bill cuts red tape and replaces the Mining Act of 1985.

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They say the legislation simplifies the approval process for projects.

And it has stronger community engagement policies, including for First Nations.

New Brunswick’s mining industry was a major economic driver in the late 2010s but has faced years of decline.

Natural Resources Minister John Herron says he wants New Brunswick to be the top jurisdiction in Canada for mining development.