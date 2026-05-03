Toronto Raptors bounced from NBA playoffs

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CLEVELAND – The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past Toronto 114-102 in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The Cavaliers will travel to Detroit on Tuesday for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Pistons.

Detroit eliminated the Orlando Magic with a 116-94 victory in Game 7 of their first-round matchup earlier in the day.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Toronto fell to 0-11 in post-season games in Cleveland.

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The Raptors were again without all-star forward Brandon Ingram after he was ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff with right-heel inflammation.

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Ingram joined point guard Immanuel Quickley in street clothes at the end of the Raptors’ bench. Quickley missed the entire series with a right hamstring strain.

It was a remarkably even series with the two teams each scoring 718 points through the first 6 1/2 games.

A woeful third quarter was Toronto’s undoing.

The game was tied 49-49 at intermission but the Cavaliers reeled off an 11-1 run to start the third for their first lead of the game. Cleveland outscored Toronto 38-19 in the period, taking a 19-point lead into the fourth.

Mobley had a double-double in the third alone with 14 points and 10 boards. That helped Cleveland outrebound Toronto 22-8 in the period, with 14 second-chance points to the Raptors’ none.

Worse yet, Barnes, the backbone of Toronto’s defence, drew his fifth foul of the game with 1:53 left in the third.

Although Toronto outscored the Cavaliers 34-27 in the fourth it wasn’t enough to close the sizable gap Cleveland had made in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.