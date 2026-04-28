Simons to join Aritzia in massive Pacific Centre, left empty by Nordstrom

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Vancouver will be getting another retail giant in the downtown core.

Simons, the Quebec-based department store, will expand into the massive space at Pacific Centre, left empty by Nordstrom.

The company says this will mark the brand’s 20th store in Canada and the second in B.C.

“The project represents an investment of more than $55 million and will contribute to the local economy, including the creation of approximately 150 new jobs,” Simons said in a press release.

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“With this addition, Simons will employ more than 4,000 people across Canada.”

This announcement comes after Aritzia announced its own plans to take up 40,000 square feet of space in the vacant department store.

Simons and Aritzia’s storefront plans represent just over half of the retail space in the building.

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4:14 Aritzia looks to fill Nordstrom void

Nordstrom pulled out of the location in 2023.

Both Aritzia and Simons say they plan to open in fall of 2027.