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Canada

Hamilton police search for man accused of escaping custody

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 9:52 am
1 min read
Sultan Aldarwish
Police say Sultan Aldarwish, 18, is wanted for escaping police custody in the area of Main Street East and Grant Avenue in central Hamilton on Thursday. Hamilton police/photo
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Hamilton police are searching for a man accused of escaping custody overnight Thursday.

Police allege 18-year-old Sultan Aldarwish escaped custody in the area of Main Street East and Grant Avenue. He had been arrested overnight on a warrant for failing to comply with a release order stemming from shoplifting offences, police said in a news release Thursday.

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He was also under arrest for new charges for failing to comply with a release order. Aldarwish was handcuffed when he escaped police custody, police said.

Hamilton police deployed several officers and a K9 unit to search the area. Aldarwish’s last confirmed location was near Barton and Leeming streets.

Aldarwish is described as standing six feet one inch tall, weighing 168 pounds and having brown eyes, long black curly hair, a small goatee and a thin moustache.

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He was last seen wearing a black Moose Knuckle jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

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