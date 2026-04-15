Spring storm will ‘pack a punch’ for Manitoba and Saskatchewan

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Spring is, once again, being squashed in the Prairies.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta will all be hit, with up to 30 cm of snow expected in some communities.

“This storm is going to be a very potent, low-pressure system. It is going to pack a punch. It’s got a ton of precipitation along with it, and in parts of the Prairies we are going to probably see up to 20-30 cm of snow,” said Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

By the storm’s end, 15-25 cm of snow is anticipated in Regina, and five to 15 cm will fall in Saskatoon.

The worst of it will be over by midday on Thursday in Regina. Meanwhile, in Saskatoon, the snow will really kick off that afternoon and evening.

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“It will be a tricky morning commute in Regina, a trickier afternoon commute in Saskatoon. The snow will be falling with gusty winds — we could see wind gusts up to 50 km/h that will reduce visibility,” Quinlan said.

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For Winnipeg, the precipitation will initially fall as freezing rain with the potential for snow to be mixed in. Towards the end of Thursday and into Friday morning, five cm of snow is expected to fall, the meteorologist said.

“In Winnipeg, I think the accumulations will be so minimal (the snow) may have melted by the weekend,” he added.

All three cities are subject to special weather statements from Environment Canada. With the windchill, Quinlan cautions it could feel colder than -20 C in Saskatchewan.

This weather will delay the snowmelt until next week, when temperatures are closer to seasonal.

Western parts of Saskatchewan, central areas of Manitoba, and parts of northern Ontario, above North Caribou Lake, are subject to yellow-level weather warnings from Environment Canada.

Looking at Alberta, southern communities, including Calgary, also expect wintery weather.

“People across southern Alberta will be waking up to some substantial snowfall accumulations. A winter wonderland, if you will,” said Quinlan – who projected over 20 cm of wet snow in the area.

“Roads will be quite treacherous in the morning hours, especially on Thursday morning. We will see those snow pockets still pushing through coupled with some northerly winds in behind the system.”

Around the middle of next week, Quinlan says Manitoba and Saskatchewan will be closer to seasonal, spring-like, temperatures.