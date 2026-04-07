New Indigenous-owned Edmonton business aims to build creative community, inspire others

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Kakio is Cree for “everyone” and Dallas Arcand said that was his business model when opening Kakio Studios Café.

It’s a space that brings together Indigenous art, community and food in downtown Edmonton.

“I am here for people to enjoy a cool space, to feel welcome… and (feel) a nice Indigenous hug around them,” Arcand said.

“It feels like a mission, and it’s definitely a passion of mine. I think it is my bigger purpose as an artist and creator is giving me these gifts to use them in a good way.”

The 3,100 square-foot-space at 10219-106 St. aims to be a creative hub, that can host a range of events showcasing different artistic talents and provide professional production studios.

“We could be doing a poetry night, an open mic night, and right now I am teaching hoop dance classes on the weekend.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We could be doing a poetry night, an open mic night, and right now I am teaching hoop dance classes on the weekend."

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Arcand, a member of the Alexander First Nation located northwest of Edmonton, said it hasn’t been easy getting to this point in his life.

“I was set up for failure from the start,” Arcand said, explaining he grew up poor.

However, the Edmonton man was determined to chase his dreams and that pursuit has taken him to several places across the world.

Arcand is a singer, has written a book and released a documentary, and is a world-champion hoop dancer who has performed in Germany, Spain, at the Calgary Stampede and across Canada, including in the Vancouver Olympics opening ceremonies.

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Now. he is opening his business in central Edmonton. He said on top of having financial struggles growing up, as an Indigenous entrepreneur he has faced stigma.

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“Unfortunately, there are a lot of addictions problems, a lot of Indigenous people on the streets, a lot of racism. So, us doing this is a form of a resilience,” Arcand said.

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Inside the cafe is Tee Pee Treats Indigenous Cuisine. Owner Curtis Cardinal started the business five years ago. Back then, he fulfilled take-out orders cooking out of a church kitchen.

He had to move locations multiple times over the years and is excited to finally have a place his business can call home.

“I feel like I climbed a mountain to get here,” Cardinal said. “Now we are here and I get emotional just thinking about it.

“I am just grateful to be here.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I am just grateful to be here."

Tee Pee Treats specializes in Indigenous favourites like bannock-infused with contemporary twists. Each day the menu features different dishes, such as elk burger soup, and bannock is always a part of it.

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Cardinal has felt there is more challenges being an Indigenous entrepreneur and said people didn’t believe in him.

“To be an Indigenous owner you have to be a certain way or people won’t acknowledge you or see you for who you really are,” Cardinal said.

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The aim is to only grow from here. Cardinal hopes to see his brand all over Canada one day.

Arcand hopes to keep growing his artist space and be a safe place for everyone to come, enjoy and feel inspired.