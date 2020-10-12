Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 12 2020 3:28pm 01:50 Downtown Edmonton contemporary arts centre showcases Indigenous artists A new contemporary arts centre is open in downtown Edmonton. As Morgan Black explains, the space welcomes you to explore the deep roots of Indigenous culture in our city. Downtown Edmonton contemporary arts centre showcases — and is led by — Indigenous artists <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?