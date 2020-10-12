Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 12 2020 3:28pm
01:50

Downtown Edmonton contemporary arts centre showcases Indigenous artists

A new contemporary arts centre is open in downtown Edmonton. As Morgan Black explains, the space welcomes you to explore the deep roots of Indigenous culture in our city.

