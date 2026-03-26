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Health

Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala gets some good news

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 5:02 pm
2 min read
Maya Gebala is seen here in a photo shared by her mother. View image in full screen
Maya Gebala is seen here in a photo shared by her mother. Cia Edmonds / Facebook
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One of the victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, Maya Gebala, finally got some good news on Wednesday.

In an update posted online by her mom, Cia Edmonds, she said that on Wednesday, they “got some good news (finally)” about Maya’s abscess.

It still has no cultures, but it also has not grown in size, which Edmonds said was a good sign that it is potentially dead and just needed to be removed.

Maya was set to undergo surgery last Friday to get a skull prosthesis, but ended up having surgery to remove the abscess that doctors found.

Edmonds said they also had a meeting about her daughter finally being allowed to leave the ICU.

“The first time anything has been said that ISNT emotionally debilitating,” Edmonds wrote.

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“Im so incredibly proud of my baby girl. She is SUCH a fighter… SO MUCH that she was recognized as such, early on.”

Click to play video: 'Maya Gebala surgery update'
Maya Gebala surgery update

Edmonds wrote that she also wanted to share some news that they received in February, but waited to share it.

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After Maya had been in the ICU in Vancouver for about a week, following the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge on Feb. 10, Edmonds said they were contacted by the president of the UFC, Dana White, who offered to pay for Maya to receive medical care at one of the world’s “top-tier” hospitals in Los Angeles.

Edmonds said White also offered to pay for a place to stay.

“Its incredible really,” she wrote. “I would have never thought this is where this would go. Im finally excited to see her become the best version of who she can be through all this.”

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Edmonds said that Maya has not been stable enough to travel, but if nothing serious happens between now and Monday, she might start looking toward a future for her girls — Maya and her sister Dahlia.

“It feels as thought the air got lighter, and maya has some light in her eyes… hope just got a little more brighter,” Edmonds wrote.

“My fighter… I always said her stubborn hard head will work well for her some day.

“My biggest baby girl.

“Livin on a prayer.”

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