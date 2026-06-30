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Health

Alberta expands accessible parking permit system to cover those with vision loss

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
The government of Alberta is expanding its accessible parking permit system to cover people with vision loss. View image in full screen
The government of Alberta is expanding its accessible parking permit system to cover people with vision loss. Global News
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Albertans with severe vision loss can now apply to use accessible parking spaces.

The changes apply to the province’s disabled parking placard system.

The government says it recognizes that accessibility needs aren’t limited to those with mobility challenges and says the change will allow those with vision loss to be more independent.

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Only those whose vision loss prevents them from driving will be eligible for a placard.

Anyone looking to get a placard will need to get a medical professional to sign off on it first.

Provinces like B.C. and Saskatchewan have already expanded their rules to include those with vision loss.

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Snow removal parking challenges for AISH recipient

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