Alberta expands accessible parking permit system to cover those with vision loss

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans with severe vision loss can now apply to use accessible parking spaces.

The changes apply to the province’s disabled parking placard system.

The government says it recognizes that accessibility needs aren’t limited to those with mobility challenges and says the change will allow those with vision loss to be more independent.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Only those whose vision loss prevents them from driving will be eligible for a placard.

Anyone looking to get a placard will need to get a medical professional to sign off on it first.

Provinces like B.C. and Saskatchewan have already expanded their rules to include those with vision loss.