The Wheelie Peeps: Disability advocates protest illegal use of accessible parking

The Wheelie Peeps, disability advocates who were featured in the docuseries PUSH, are hosting a peaceful protest in Edmonton on Tuesday to bring awareness and call for municipal authorities to do more when it comes to enforcing who is allowed to park in accessible parking spots.

“We believe that imposing fines of $500 on these perpetrators is a necessary step towards establishing respect for the law and ensuring that accessible stalls are available for those who genuinely require them,” said Bean Gill, a prominent disability advocate supporting the protest.

The Wheelie Peeps said they want to use their platforms and their loud voices to bring attention to the issues that affect individuals with disabilities’ daily lives.

“For individuals with mobility needs, this is a daily struggle that cannot be allowed to perpetuate any longer. We demand swift action from municipal authorities, law enforcement agencies, and other concerned stakeholders to address this issue comprehensively and proactively,” Gill said.

There will be many other wheelchair users and another advocacy group called Wheels of Change at the protest.

Wheels of Change is a group committed to finding out the most important issues faced by those with spinal cord injuries and making sure they aren’t ignored.

The protest is Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the government parking lot on the southwest corner of the intersection of 99 Avenue and 109 Street.

“We use our collective strength to drive change and put an end to this continuous violation of accessible parking spaces,” Wheels of Change said in a press release.