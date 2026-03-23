Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala suffers surgery setback

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One of the victims in the Tumbler Ridge, B.C., mass shooting has suffered a setback.

Cia Edmonds, whose daughter is 12-year-old Maya Gebala, said in an update posted online that she did not undergo a scheduled skull repair surgery last week because doctors found a leaking abscess.

“For every one who’s been asking and messaging. I dont have the capacity to hold conversations,” Edmonds wrote. “It has been grit and determination that pushes maya.. and infections, that set her back a land side….”

Gebala has been in BC Children’s Hospital since the shooting in February that killed seven people and injured dozens. The shooter also died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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The surgery last week would have been Gebala’s fourth and was to place a prosthetic piece in the girl’s skull where she was shot on Feb. 10.

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0:39 Tumbler Ridge victim’s mother wants ‘no more mail’

“All I wanted was a life where I could set goals and show my daughter’s that you can be strong and accomplish anything if you try,” Edmonds wrote.

“I wanted to love them. I wanted to support them. I looked forward to talks about boys, school, sports, and what else… I looked forward to loving them unconditionally, and being the mother they would call when they’re adults, tired with life.

“Just because they want their mom.. I would give anything to go back. I would give anything to have us whole again.”

In a previous post, Edmonds said her daughter still cannot talk or move her right side, but she can move her left hand and leg and is able to stare at her mother with her uninjured eye.