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Canada

Tumbler Ridge shooting victim undergoing fourth surgery to repair fractured skull

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2026 11:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge family sues OpenAI'
Tumbler Ridge family sues OpenAI
A Tumbler Ridge family is suing tech giant OpenAI over the mass shooting that killed eight people and injured two others last month. In a Global News exclusive, Catherine Urquhart reports that the company behind ChatGPT is accused of not doing enough to prevent the attack that left 12-year old Maya Gebala critically injured – Mar 9, 2026
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The 12-year-old girl seriously injured in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is undergoing a fourth surgery, this time to repair her fractured skull.

Maya Gebala’s mother, Cia Edmonds, posted on social media that the latest surgery is to place a prosthetic piece in the girl’s skull where she was shot on Feb. 10.

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Edmonds says in the post that her daughter still cannot talk or move her right side, but she can move her left hand and leg and is able to stare at her mother with her uninjured eye.

She says there is concern about a possible new infection but says she knows her daughter “is fighting” to recover.

Gebala was shot three times when the attacker went into Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing five other students and a teacher’s aide.

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Edmonds says in her post that it’s been a “roller-coaster of set backs, infections and surgeries,” but Maya appears to be back on track again.

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