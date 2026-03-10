‘I’m sorry’: Nova Scotia premier reverses some budget cuts, stands firm on others

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier has apologized for some of the province’s budget cuts after some “soul-searching” and announced his government will restore funding and grants to certain areas after days of protests and outcry.

“Some of the decisions, we got it wrong, and for that, I’m sorry,” Premier Tim Houston said during a Tuesday news conference.

“Because the legislature is still reviewing the budget, we have the opportunity to make adjustments before it’s finalized and we’re going to do just that.”

Houston said his government will be reinstating $21.4 million in grants to support seniors and people with disabilities, as well as programs that assist African Nova Scotian and Indigenous people in accessing educational opportunities.

Another $10 million will be reinstated for organizations that support these groups and $22.2 million in funding for community programs will be re-established.

He added that the changes mean the deficit will now stand at $1.24 billion.

“I never want Nova Scotians to feel like their government is working against them,” he said, adding that his government “moved too quickly trying to respond to financial challenges.”

Nova Scotia’s original 2026-27 budget reduced or eliminated more than 280 grants across multiple government departments as the province aimed to save about $130 million while projecting a deficit of roughly $1.2 billion.

The reductions affected a range of programs, including scholarships, arts funding and initiatives supporting Mi’kmaw and Black and African Nova Scotian communities. As well, the province announced it was closing three provincial museums and several tourist information centres.

The budget also included a five per cent yearly cut in the civil service and a three per cent cut in public service and Crown corporations, all of which were projected to save $95 million.

Over the last week, hundreds of people have taken part in several rallies outside Province House. Protests have involved members of the arts, Indigenous, and African Nova Scotian communities, as well as environmental groups.

Houston acknowledged Tuesday that his latest announcement didn’t include the arts community.

“You are valued,” he said to the community, adding that the $66 million in the original budget for the sector remains the same.

“I do wish we could do more today and I sincerely mean that but it’s my hope that as we grow the economy, we can get back to a place where we can once again do more.”

