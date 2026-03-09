Concerns over capacity at Vernon hospital psych ward after young man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C. mother is calling for answers after her 22-year-old son died following a mental health crisis, raising concerns about capacity pressures inside the psychiatric ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Ezra Cool checked himself into the hospital on Feb. 6 seeking help and was involuntarily admitted under the province’s Mental Health Act. But with the psychiatric unit already operating at full capacity, the 22-year-old spent six days waiting in a hallway in the emergency department for a bed.

His mother, Christal Cool, says the situation left her worried about his safety.

“I don’t want any of this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

On the sixth day, Ezra escaped the hospital and was fatally struck by a vehicle near the facility.

Cool told Global News she had concerns about her son being kept in the hallway instead of a secure room, which he only spend brief periods in.

“I didn’t think he was safe in that hallway, but I also didn’t see him actually being able to get out because he would have to walk past security,” she said.

Interior Health confirmed to Global News that the psychiatric ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is currently operating at full capacity.

“Staffing levels are stable to maintain ongoing service delivery,” said Interior Health.

The health authority did not provide additional details about where incoming mental health patients are being treated when the unit is full.

“There’s a huge difference in care when you’re looking at a psych ward versus an emergency room,” said B.C. Opposition critic for mental health and addictions Claire Rattée. “First of all, it’s the specialized field of psychiatry that you’re not necessarily accessing to the same extent you should be.”

Rattée says the situation highlights broader capacity challenges as demand for psychiatric care grows across the province.

“It’s about increasing capacity. It’s about ensuring that we’re going to have effective supports for people where and when they need it,” she said.

In a statement, B.C.’s Ministry of Health said, “Government continues to work diligently to expand mental health services throughout the province, including in Vernon. While progress has been made, we know there is more to do to ensure people don’t fall through the cracks.”

Interior Health says it is conducting a review into the circumstances surrounding Ezra Cool’s case.