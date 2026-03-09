Menu

Canada

Parts of Quebec bracing for potential ‘critical freezing rain’ midweek

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Urgences-santé reports 2nd busiest day in its history after Montreal freezing rain'
Urgences-santé reports 2nd busiest day in its history after Montreal freezing rain
WATCH: Urgences-santé reports 2nd busiest day in its history after Montreal freezing rain – Dec 30, 2025
Environment Canada is warning that several parts of Quebec may experience “critical freezing rain” later this week.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement for Greater Montreal, Montérégie, Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and the Quebec City region.

It said the system, which will bring total accumulations of 20 to 30 millimetres of freezing rain, will move into the region on Wednesday.

“A potentially critical freezing rain situation is forecast,” Environment Canada said in its notice.

“The event could last up to 24 hours and paralyze some services.”

The agency added that conditions will remain cold afterwards, which may complicate and delay the full return to normal services.

“There will likely be transportation delays and cancellations,” Environment Canada said.

“Surfaces will become icy and increase the risk of falls and injuries. Prolonged power outages are likely. Ice accretion increases the risk of breaking tree branches. Consider delaying or cancelling any non-essential travel.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

