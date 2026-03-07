Brad Gushue eliminated from Brier by Jacobs

See more sharing options

ST. JOHN’S – Brad Gushue’s competitive curling career at the Brier has come to an end.

The six-time Canadian champion was eliminated from contention with a 7-5 playoff loss to Brad Jacobs.

Gushue attempted to win a record seventh Canadian title in his Brier swan song and in his hometown of St. John’s, N.L. He won the first of his six there in 2017.

The 45-year-old skip says this is his last season of competitive curling. Gushue led teams to Olympic gold in 2006 and bronze in 2022, as well as a world championship in 2017.

The Jacobs team trying to repeat as Canadian champions advanced to Sunday’s semifinal. They won an Olympic gold medal in Cortina, Italy, two weeks ago.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe and Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone were to meet in a later playoff between the top two seeds. The winner earns an express ticket to Sunday’s final and the loser drops to the semifinal to face Jacobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.