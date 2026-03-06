New Brunswick MLA calls for better security, policies after nursing home sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

An Opposition MLA in New Brunswick is demanding a review of security measures and immediate action after 15 alleged sexual assaults were reported at a Saint John nursing home.

Margaret Johnson, the PC critic for social development and seniors, is calling for province-wide policies and measures so that seniors in care homes are not left vulnerable to any sort of abuse.

“If this is happening in one facility, chances are good that it is happening in multiple ones,” she said.

Saint John Police Force said this week that a 69-year-old man charged with the sexual assault of 15 people at the Loch Lomond Villa, a care home in the city’s east end, was a family member of one of the residents.

Earlier this week, police said they had arrested the man without incident for sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between Dec. 26, 2025, and Jan. 19. Police said the 15 victims range in age from their 70s to their 90s.

“This was a challenging, complex investigation given the vulnerability of the victims,” Chief Robert Bruce of the Saint John Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Johnson said quick action must be taken. She suggested adequate security checks for staff and visitors, as well as better monitoring and clearer open-door policies.

“I don’t think we should have to wait until a legislature reconvenes on the 17th of March to get these things going,” she said.

“(We need) province-wide audit and have province-wide policies put in place. Then it doesn’t matter if you’re in Dalhousie or Nackawic — if you put your loved one in care, you can be assured that those safety measures are going to be common.”

Loch Lomond Villa said the accused has been banned from the property since the investigation began and the restriction remains in place.

The nursing home said in a statement to Global News on Friday that it has had security cameras, key-card access and controlled doors in place since before the incidents.

The facility said it operates under nursing home laws and has recently added on-site security. It also regularly reviews its safety procedures.

Minister says review underway

In response, Minister of Seniors Lyne Chantal Boudreau said the province is already reviewing its policies and procedures “in light of these horrific allegations.”

Boudreau said the province is also looking into the procedures of individual nursing homes.

“We will continue to work closely with local law enforcement and the facility as the investigation unfolds, and my thoughts remain with all residents, their families, and staff members,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police said their investigation is complete and they don’t believe there are any additional victims or suspects.

The accused has been released on conditions and will appear in court on May 26.

— with a file from The Canadian Press