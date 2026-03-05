Menu

Crime

Man charged with N.B. seniors home sexual assaults was related to a resident: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
The Saint John Police Force logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Saint John Police Force (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
The Saint John Police Force logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Saint John Police Force (Mandatory Credit).
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 69-year-old man charged with the sexual assault of 15 people at a seniors care home was a family member of one of the residents.

In a news release this week, police said they had arrested the man without incident for the sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between Dec. 26, 2025, and Jan. 19.

The municipal police force says it received a complaint from a seniors care facility on Jan. 21.

Officials at Loch Lomond Villa, in the city’s east side, confirmed about a week later that they had made the complaint and were co-operating with the investigation.

The care home said today its priority has been to support the people affected and ensure its residents’ safety.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been made public, has been released on conditions and is scheduled back in court in May.

“This was a challenging, complex investigation given the vulnerability of the victims,” Chief Robert Bruce of the Saint John Police Force said in a statement.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to bring the accused before the courts, while respecting the dignity of the victims. We appreciate the assistance of the staff at the senior care facility as well as the patience, understanding and support of the victims’ families during this very difficult investigation.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

