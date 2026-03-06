5 men, including victim, charged with obstruction in Dartmouth shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Five men, including the victim, are facing obstruction charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, say Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man near Wright and Garland avenues in the Burnside Industrial Park just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

“He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

Investigators could be seen examining a vehicle in a strip mall parking lot, and the vehicle was later towed away.

In a Friday update, police said an officer who was travelling on Burnside Drive near Wright Avenue just before 3 p.m. saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road and noticed two men outside who seemed to be “looking for something.”

“Police noted three other people in the vehicle, including the victim of the shooting,” the release said.

“The officer approached the vehicle and its occupants and after speaking to them arrested all five men for obstruction of justice.”

Police noted a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded firearm, which was seized. Another firearm was found outside the vehicle and also seized.

The five men, between the ages of 19 and 56, are scheduled to appear in court Friday to face multiple firearms and obstructing justice charges.