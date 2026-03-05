Menu

Crime

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Dartmouth: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 2:10 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Dartmouth on March 5, 2026. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Dartmouth on March 5, 2026. Neil Benedict/Global News
Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in Dartmouth on Thursday morning, but they don’t believe he was shot at the location.

Police say they were called just after 11 a.m. to the area of Wright and Garland avenues for a report of an injured person.

Investigators could be seen examining a vehicle in a strip-mall parking lot, and the vehicle was later towed away.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Police do not believe the man was shot at the location he was found and do not believe the incident was random. The investigation is ongoing,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

