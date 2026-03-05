Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in Dartmouth on Thursday morning, but they don’t believe he was shot at the location.

Police say they were called just after 11 a.m. to the area of Wright and Garland avenues for a report of an injured person.

Investigators could be seen examining a vehicle in a strip-mall parking lot, and the vehicle was later towed away.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Police do not believe the man was shot at the location he was found and do not believe the incident was random. The investigation is ongoing,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.